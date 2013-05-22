Forget Curing Cancer, IBM's Watson Is Taking On…Customer Service

Fun2MassMSKIBM’s Watson supercomputer is moving away from more scientific applications like cancer diagnosis and moving into a more eclectic arena – customer service.



GigaOM reports that IBM has developed the Watson Engagement Advisor, a piece of software that will recommend products to you based on what you already like.

This is great news in light of the fact that IBM recently announced that it would open up access to Watson for developers who want to create their own Watson-powered apps.

The major advantage here is that this software is scaleable – if a company can use it to automatically handle thousands of customer service calls every day without any human interference, it becomes a pretty effective cost-saver.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.