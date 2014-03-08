Silicon Valley Insiders Are Lining Up To Give Cash To This Charity

A charity called Watsi has notable Silicon Alley insiders reaching for their wallets.
Watsi is a global crowdfunding platform for healthcare that enables anyone to donate to directly fund life-changing medical care for people in need.
100% of every donation funds medical care and you can donate as little as $US5.
This year, Watsi became the first charitable company to raise over $US1 million in funding from traditional angel investors in Silicon Valley.
Paul Graham, who runs Y Combinator, is especially onboard with Watsi’s objective. He’s been non-stop tweeting about it:
Ron Conway, a big backer of Google and an angel investor, also boasted about his donation to Watsi:
This is how Watsi works. It’s a relatively simple concept:
They have medical partners all over the world and an impressive list of in-kind donors, including Google.
To learn more about Watsi you can visit here.
