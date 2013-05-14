English Soccer Team Saves A Penalty Kick, Immediately Scores A Game-Winning Goal In An Insane Ending

Watford moved one step closer to English Premier League promotion yesterday with a crazy win over Leicester City.



It was tied 2-2 on aggregate in the 97th minute when Leicester won a penalty kick. All they had to do was convert it, and they would have advanced to a one-game playoff next week to decide who gets promoted to the English Premier League.

But the initial penalty kick was saved once by Watford, and the rebound was saved as well. Watford then stormed down the field on the counterattack, and Troy Deeney smashed home the winner 20 seconds after the penalty save.

The players, coaches, and crowd went NUTS.

The video is fantastic:

