A waterspout has crashed into Florida as major storms continue to batter the Southeast

In the images and video below, you’ll see a waterspout crashing into the coast of Destin, Florida.

Here’s what’s going on: It’s a dangerous weather day in the Southeast, with tornadoes spotted across several states and threatening Atlanta. As of this writing, a Tornado Watch is in effect across parts of Georgia, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

Instagram user thecalebrich captured and uploaded images of one funnel cloud forming over the water and crashing into the beach in Destin, Florida.

Here’s what he saw.











If you’re in the impacted region, stay safe and pay attention to your local news outlets for warnings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.