These trap door waterslides plunge you with a near-vertical drop

Brace yourself for the drop!

These awesome waterslides have a trapdoor mechanism waiting to provide a heart-racing experience. Once inside the slide, you cross your arms and wait for the countdown; which releases the trapdoor and plunges you down at a near-vertical angle.

The slide can be found in dozens of water parks worldwide, including Dubai, Florida, and Italy.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Special Thanks to Tuberides

