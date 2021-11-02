Waterproof setting spray keeps makeup on all day

We test the viral Kryolan Fixing Spray, a setting spray that keeps makeup on through anything.

The setting spray claims to make makeup transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof.

Although it does keep the makeup in place with minimal transfer, it can leave the skin feeling dry.

Nico Reyes: Today, I’m going to be trying out a viral setting spray. This is the Kryolan fixing spray, and it’s supposed to make your makeup completely smudge-proof, waterproof and sweatproof. Obviously, to really put it to the test, I am going to be swimming, working out, and wearing my makeup through all of it to see if the setting spray actually lives up to the hype.

So I’m going to start with putting my makeup on. OK, I’m finally done. And now I’m going to set everything with the Kryolan fixing spray. It says to spray this evenly 30 centimeters away from your face and let it fully dry. This smells like straight-up alcohol, which isn’t surprising, considering that alcohol is the first ingredient, but it smells very strong. The feeling of it drying on your face is very weird. It’s almost like you can feel it like, vacuum-sealing your makeup on. But it’s not my favorite finish. Like, it’s definitely not giving me any more glow or dewiness, which is what I usually want in a setting spray. Then again, this isn’t for everyday use. There’s a lot of alcohol in this, so I don’t recommend you use this every day. But it’s more for like, special occasions. You’re on the stage. You’re in a wedding. I can’t think of any more special occasions, but you know what I’m trying to say.

Now I’m going to take a paper towel and kind of just dab it around my face to see if we get any transfer or any smudging. There is a little bit of transfer on the paper towel, but I don’t think there’s any cause for concern yet because it is so minimal, and looking at my face up close, I’m not seeing any of my makeup smudging off. So I think we’re doing good so far. And of course, I also have to do a test wearing my mask. So I have one right here. Let’s see if anything gets rubbed off. There was a bit of transfer, especially in the nose area of my mask, but I’m not super shocked or worried about it. That’s usually where my makeup rubs off first, and this is way less transfer than I normally have. What I am nervous about is swimming in this makeup. I don’t know how it’s going to survive, but let’s head down to the pool and see what happens.

Surprisingly, there is still makeup left on my face after swimming. I think the worst of it is probably this area right here. You can see where like, the blush and foundation kind of rubbed off, but I don’t know. I feel like this is still pretty passable. Like, I don’t feel like I need to redo my makeup just yet, but now we’re going to head to the gym so that I can get all sweaty and see how that goes.

Sweating in the gym didn’t seem to have a huge impact on the makeup. I feel like it looks pretty much exactly the same as it did before. I’m not noticing any smudging. I don’t see any makeup missing. So I think this is holding up pretty well. I don’t think I look great, but I also don’t think I look terrible.

I’ve been wearing my makeup for eight hours now, and I feel like I can confidently say that I think this setting spray works. I think I may have applied a little bit too much in the beginning because my skin wasn’t looking the greatest. It did end up looking a little bit dry, but the makeup is still there. I can still see it. And it hasn’t been moving around all over my face. Like I said before, save the setting spray for special occasions. Don’t use it every single day, but if there’s ever a moment where you really, really need your makeup to stay put, I think this is definitely going to help.