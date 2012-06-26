7 Cool Waterproof Cases For Your iPhone And iPad

Every mobile phone user has a fear of dropping their phone in water.Water damage can destroy your primary connection to the world and cost you a couple hundred bucks to fix or replace your gadget.

Keep your iPhone or iPad safe from water with these cases that protect as well as look good.

Lifeproof Case

Lifeproof is an amazing case. It protects from several elements including water, snow, dirt, and shock. The best part about Lifeproof is its slim profile.

Price: $79.99

Check it out in action here:

Amphibian All Weather Case for iPhone 4

This case waterproofs your phone, but makes it tough to use your touchscreen.

Price: $25.99

The Juicepack Pro is one of Mophie's latest cases. It the shock-proof case also protects from rain, sand, and dust.

Juciepack Pro also provides extra battery life thanks to a massive add-on battery.

Price: $129.95

iPhone Scuba Suit

With the iPhone scuba suit you can take your phone up to 15 feet underwater without worry.

A Gel screen cover allows your phone to be touch-sensitive underwater.

Price: $60

iPad Tank Case

This case cost nearly as much as the iPad itself, but it was designed to be used aboard boats.

Moxiware calls this case the toughest you can buy because it uses U.S. Military Standard for materiel perfomance, protecting against dirt, drops, and just about any weather condition.

Price: $399.95

The Case Marine, Gooma's waterproof soft case

The Case Marine recently made its debut, but it's only available in Japan at the moment. However, at just 0.25 mm thick, it's the thinnest waterproof case for the iPhone.

Take a look at the case in action:

Joy Factory RainBallet, Rugged, Waterproof Case

The RainBallet surrounds your iPhone with waterproof protection.

This case is certified to endure up to 30 minutes underwater without adverse effects, so it brings out the best of the your iPhone even when completely wet.

Price: $35.00

