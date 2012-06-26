7 Cool Waterproof Cases For Your iPhone And iPad

Photo: jojo
Every mobile phone user has a fear of dropping their phone in water.Water damage can destroy your primary connection to the world and cost you a couple hundred bucks to fix or replace your gadget.
Keep your iPhone or iPad safe from water with these cases that protect as well as look good.
Lifeproof is an amazing case. It protects from several elements including water, snow, dirt, and shock. The best part about Lifeproof is its slim profile.
Price: $79.99
Check it out in action here:
The Juicepack Pro is one of Mophie's latest cases. It the shock-proof case also protects from rain, sand, and dust.
Juciepack Pro also provides extra battery life thanks to a massive add-on battery.
Price: $129.95
With the iPhone scuba suit you can take your phone up to 15 feet underwater without worry.
A Gel screen cover allows your phone to be touch-sensitive underwater.
Price: $60
This case cost nearly as much as the iPad itself, but it was designed to be used aboard boats.
Moxiware calls this case the toughest you can buy because it uses U.S. Military Standard for materiel perfomance, protecting against dirt, drops, and just about any weather condition.
Price: $399.95
The Case Marine recently made its debut, but it's only available in Japan at the moment. However, at just 0.25 mm thick, it's the thinnest waterproof case for the iPhone.
Take a look at the case in action:
The RainBallet surrounds your iPhone with waterproof protection.
This case is certified to endure up to 30 minutes underwater without adverse effects, so it brings out the best of the your iPhone even when completely wet.
Price: $35.00
