Listen to music in the shower with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker [64% off]

YouTube Now you don’t have to sing ‘Blank Space’ a cappella in the shower.

Showering in silence is so 2014.

Instead, jump start your morning showers by playing music with the Photive waterproof and shockproof Bluetooth speaker.

The speaker is covered in a rugged exterior that keeps it from getting ruined by water and shampoo while you’re showering.

The battery lasts up to 8 hours, so you won’t even have to worry about recharging it too often.

And in the summertime, you can bring this speaker outside when you’re hanging out by the pool or beach.

Photive HYDRA Speaker: $US139.00 $US49.95 [64% OFF]

