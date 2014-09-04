Water.org Doesn't Want Reddit's Fundraised Money 'In Honour Of' Leaked Celebrity Nude Photos

water.org/Screenshot The link to Reddit’s ‘Thirsty Redditors’ campaign redirects to the organisation’s homepage.

Water.org has shut down the charity page that Reddit was using to try to raise money “in honour of” Jennifer Lawrence, one of the celebrities whose photos were exposed in the leak.

The campaign started today, and was already shut down.

“The Fappening,” a forum on Reddit dedicated to posting last weekend’s leaked nude celebrity photos, first started crowdfunding money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation earlier this week. Their fundraising efforts were declined by the organisation, so the subreddit turned to water.org to raise money there.

Earlier this week, The Fappening came under fire for hosting the nude photos of gymnast McKayla Maroney, which were taken when she was underage and were technically considered child pornography. The Fappening’s moderators frantically wrote a post alerting its users that all photos of Maroney would be removed.

The celebrity photo leak affected scores of celebrities, including Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence. Apple has already patched a security flaw in iCloud that could have been used to leak the celebrities’ photos.

