Last week we brought you “The 18 Strangest Sports In The World,” but it looks like we missed one.



Watermelon Skiing. That’s right, participants shove their feet into watermelons, hold onto a towing line, and race down a plastic sheet (via Hot Clicks).

Tell me this doesn’t look fun:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.