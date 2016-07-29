Watermelon seeds are the newest healthy snack to become obsessed with

The worst part about eating a juicy watermelon? Those pesky little seeds.

Turns out, they could be the healthiest part of an already nutritious snack. So rather than spitting them out, save the pods for a tasty treat that is as delicious as it is good for you.

Shutterstock

The health benefits of watermelon seeds are seriously underplayed. Like a lot of other seeds and nuts, they’re packed with protein and nutrients, averaging about 10 grams of protein per ounce. Even better? They have fewer carbs and calories than almonds, which are always touted a super food.

According to the National Institute of Health, the seeds also have a ton of magnesium, which helps regulate blood pressure and aids metabolism, and are rich in vitamin B.

Don’t just eat them whole, straight from the watermelon — wait until the seeds have sprouted, shelled, and dried. Alternatively, buy sprouted watermelon seeds in health stores or online.

You can then either just snack on them raw, add them to yogurt, granola, and salads, or roast them in the oven with a drizzle of salt and olive oil.

NOW WATCH: This gymnastics phenom is about to tear up the Olympics at age 16



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.