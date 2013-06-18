The New Watermelon Oreo Is Actually Getting Good Reviews

The Candy Corn Oreo received scathing reviews in 2012 but that hasn’t deterred the company from trying a new, unexpected flavour.



Junkfoodguy.com reported June 17 that he had tasted and reviewed Limited Edition Watermelon Oreos.

The verdict? The cookies aren’t so bad.

Junkfoodguy wrote:

I am, frankly, SHOCKED. These were good, REALLY good. They didn’t have the overbearing sweetness that the Candy Corn Oreos or the Blizzard Oreos or even the Birthday Cake Oreos had. No, these were subtle in flavour, with just enough watermelon to make me smile.

Oreo could not be reached to either confirm or deny the rumours but it looks like the watermelon cookies do exist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.