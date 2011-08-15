This Video Of The Waterloo Apple Store's Grand Opening Pokes Fun At RIM

Canadian Apple blog ehmac.com put together this video covering the Waterloo Apple Store’s grand opening this week.



Waterloo happens to be the home town of RIM, and ehMac couldn’t help but take a swipe at the BlackBerry Maker. (Also, check out that line! It’s just a store opening, not a product launch.)

Thanks to Electronista’s Jon Fingas for pointing this out on Twitter.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

