HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $25 Million, You Can Own A Hamptons House Built For A Coal Baron

westhampton beach house $24.75 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This shingled, stylish manor on the oceanfront in Westhampton Beach is on sale for $24.75 million.The 16,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half baths. The house was built in 1903 for William C. Atwater, a coal baron, who retained architect Henry Bacon, best known for his design of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

The house is perfect for entertaining with a banquet room, billiards room, a sunroom, and a pool.

Welcome to 66 Seafield Lane in Westhampton Beach.

The landscaping is perfectly manicured.

The monthly real estate tax is about $7,288.

The living room has wide windows that let a lot of natural light in.

The house is three levels.

The billiards room is a great place to host friends on a rainy summer day.

The master bedroom has one of the home's six fireplaces.

The guest bedroom has high ceilings that really make the room feel large.

There's a 56' gunite pool with spa temperatures.

We wouldn't mind spending a day around this pool.

Have a green thumb? There is a a Lord & Burnham greenhouse.

The rolling lawns are a great place to have an impromptu soccer game.

The pool has a great view of the bay.

There is a Har-Tru tennis court.

The home overlooks Quantuck Bay.

The house sits on 10.37 acres.

And has 1,000' of water frontage.

Seriously looking to buy in the Hamptons?

