HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $25 Million, You Can Own A Hamptons House Built For A Coal Baron

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This shingled, stylish manor on the oceanfront in Westhampton Beach is on sale for $24.75 million.The 16,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half baths. The house was built in 1903 for William C. Atwater, a coal baron, who retained architect Henry Bacon, best known for his design of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.



The house is perfect for entertaining with a banquet room, billiards room, a sunroom, and a pool.

