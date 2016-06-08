An artist created a giant waterfall tower in the gardens of Versailles

The Palace of Versailles is filled with beautiful, decadent works of art and embellished design features, but they’re all historic pieces.

Now, there’s a modern art installation that’s turning heads.

Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson installed several large-scale pieces in and around the iconic French palace — most notably a towering waterfall that seems to cascade from nowhere in the middle of the sprawling gardens.

The waterfall is the most obvious (and stunning) feature of Eliasson's installation, rising up from the Grand Canal. Anders Sune Berg When viewed from the palace, the water seems to just pour out of the sky. Anders Sune Berg 'This waterfall reinvigorates the engineering ingenuity of the past,' Eliasson explained in a press statement. 'It is as constructed as the court was, and I've left the construction open for all to see -- a seemingly foreign element that expands the scope of human imagination.' Anders Sune Berg Eliasson says the waterfall was in part inspired by an unrealized idea that André Le Nôtre, the landscape architect who designed the gardens in the first place, had for the Grand Canal. Anders Sune Berg The waterfall isn't the only part of the installation. Anders Sune Berg 'Fog assembly' also rests on palace grounds. Eliasson said he was using fog and water in the gardens to 'amplify the feelings of impermanence and transformation.' Anders Sune Berg There are many pieces inside of the palace too. This is called 'Deep mirror (yellow).' Anders Sune Berg 'Your sense of unity,' located in the famous Hall of Mirrors, uses mirrors to create 'subtle spatial interventions.' Anders Sune Berg Eliasson's art will be up until October 30. Anders Sune Berg

