Start-Up Gets $10M To Make Ocean Drinkable

Oasys Water, a desalination company, announced that it raised $10 million in a Series A round from Flagship Ventures, Advanced Technology Ventures, and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.



The Cambridge, Massachusetts based company specialises in desalination of water through its own patented Engineered Osmosis (EO) technology. In the release the company says it can produce water at half the cost of current methods by eliminating the need for high-pressures used in Reverse Osmosis systems.

This reduces electricity and fuel demands by 90%, which will they say will mean that eventually we can cheaply pull water from the ocean to make it useable for normal purposes.

(Via CNET)

