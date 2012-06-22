YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $34 Million, This Ship Is A Water Sports Paradise

Photo: International Yacht Collection

Cruise the seas in “Four Aces,” a 183-foot yacht on sale for $34 million.This yacht sleeps 12 people in seven staterooms. On board you’ll find a personal gym, room for a crew of 14, and two bars.



Included in the price is snorkel gear, two Waverunners, two wind surfers, three kayaks, and two sets of water skis.

The yacht’s three levels all have massive glass windows, providing its owners a great view.

