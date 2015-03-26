The rugged, water-resistant Jarv X96 portable speaker will be your go-to gadget this summer [58% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s official: we found the perfect speakers for this summer.

The Jarv X96 rugged portable speakers with X BASS passive sub are shockproof, water-resistant, and dustproof.

So that means you can take them with you when you’re lounging by the pool or hiking in the woods.

They come with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers five hours of continuous play time.

It weighs only nine ounces, and comes with a heavy-duty nylon rope that makes it easy to hang from a backpack or on a shower head.

Jarv X96 rugged Bluetooth portable speaker: $US59.99 $US24.95 [58% off]

Amazon Liven up summer with this gadget.

