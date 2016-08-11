The Olympic water polo pool has turned green now, too

Less than 24 hours after the Olympic diving pool turned an unsettling shade of green as a result of an algae boom, the neighbouring water polo pool appears also to have been overtaken by algae and is, we can report, turning green too.

On Tuesday during the women’s 10m synchronised diving final, the water in the diving pool turned a murky shade of green. At first, nobody could explain the colour, but eventually Rio officials explained that the presence of algae caused the water to turn green.

The green colour may look nasty, but diving officials said there was no danger to the different colour. Some divers actually went so far as to say that the green water helped their diving, as it allowed for them to differentiate between the sky and the water. Others, however, said it made their dives more difficult.

Here’s a picture from yesterday, of the diving pool next to the water polo pool, which at that time was still blue.

Today is a different story.

Luckily, it’s not quite as green as the diving pool … at least not yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.