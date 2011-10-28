Bottled Water Companies Accused Of Deceptive labelling By California Government

A picture of the offending bottles.

Photo: AquaMantra

The California attorney general’s office is cracking down on two bottled-water companies, Aquamantra and Balance Water, and bottle supplier ENSO Plastics, for falsely marketing their plastic bottles as biodegradable, according to The Huffington Post. This is the first time the state has taken action to enforce a 2008 bill that prohibits the use of words like “biodegradable,” “degradable,” or “compostable” on plastic food and beverage containers, reports The Orange County Register.



ENSO Plastics alleges its products are made with special chemicals that help break the plastic down into smaller pieces. The company’s website also claims its plastics are “fully recyclable and can be mixed into existing recycling streams without resulting in contamination.”

California legislature says that’s hogwash.

“Consumers may buy these defendants’ bottles and either dispose of them incorrectly on the assumption that they will biodegrade quickly…or they will try to recycle them, creating problems and costs for recyclers,” the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

The lawsuit asks the court to prohibit the companies from selling deceptively-labelled bottles and seeks penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation.

