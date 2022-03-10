How women are turning one of the world’s worst invasive plants into handbags and rugs

- Cambodian women are turning invasive water hyacinths into bags and rugs.
- The plant reproduces faster than it can be harvested.
- Around the world, people are using creative solutions to deal with the invasive species.
