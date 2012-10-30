Water Floods Into A Parking Garage In New York's East Village

Another remarkable photo of flooding in New York City, this one reportedly of a parking garage on Avenue C.



The photo was presumably taken Monday evening, near the peak of the flooding. It is posted to Time’s Instagram account.

This area of New York, the East Village, was particularly hard hit, as shown in these other amazing photos.

Photo: Instagram

