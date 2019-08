Water is two little hydrogen atoms binding with a single oxygen molecule — H2O. You need it to survive. We put a list together of incredible facts about water that will change everything you know about it.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Reporting by Dave Mosher

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.