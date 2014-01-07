Watch A Water Bottle Freeze Within Seconds Of Being Exposed To The Midwest's Polar Vortex

We’ve already seen how the Midwest’s epic frigid temperatures are causing boiling water to instantly turn to snow and to create an incredible steam effect on Lake Michigan.

Now check this one out, via a the Chicago Tribune’s Red Eye section and editor Mick Swasko: a reader in South Elgin, Ill. takes out a bottle of water, only to see it freeze within 7 seconds.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.