Watchmen Reviewer: "Looks Like We Have The First Real Flop Of 2009"

During its most recent earnings call, Time Warner execs said Warner’s big tentpoles for 2009 are Harry Potter, Terminator, Sherlock Holmes and Watchmen. It’s not good news then, that early reviews for “Watchmen” are in and some of them have been particularly negative:



THR:

“Looks like we have the first real flop of 2009,”

Variety:

[A]uds unfamiliar with Moore’s brilliantly bleak, psychologically subversive fiction may get lost amid all the sinewy exposition and multiple flashbacks. After a victorious opening weekend, the pic’s B.O. future looks promising but less certain.

Ain’t It Cool News had a more positive take:

“I WATCHED THE FUCKING WATCHMEN AND FUCKING LOVED IT!”

For a little context, we’d point out that AICN is pretty fanboyish in its coverage. When THR reviewed “The Dark Knight” last summer, they called it a “nervy blend of top entertainment and thoughtful character study.”

