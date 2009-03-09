Watchmen Opening Credits Are On The Internet Forever Now (CLIP)

The special effects firm that put together the opening credit sequence for Watchmen, yu+Co, posted them to their Web site on March 6. Now yu+Co’s taken the titles down, per Watchmen studio Warner Bros’ request.



Bad move, Warner. The sequence, which probably used less total footage from the film than any of Warner’s poorly produced trailers, wasn’t anything but free publicity for a film that needs help at the box office. yU+Co shares our stance. Here’s their blogger’s note on the clip’s removal:

This title sequence was removed at the request of Warner Bros. I will never understand Hollywood’s approach to free publicity. Persistent souls will still find the titles elsewhere online.

Fortunately for Warner, the Internet doesn’t work quite like it would want, and the sequence is everywhere now. Like here, for example:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.