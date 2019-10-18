HBO's 'Watchmen' is one of the best new shows this year, and stands on its own apart from the original comic books

Mark Hill/HBO Regina King as Angela Abar on ‘Watchmen.’

HBO’s new comic-book-inspired series “Watchmen” is one of the best new shows of the year.

“Watchmen” is at once a superhero action series, an absurdist comedy, a riveting drama, and a new genre all its own.

Regina King is a standout lead in the role of Angela Abar, a detective forced to wear a vigilante disguise to protect her identity from a white supremacist terrorist group.

You don’t need to have read the original comic book series or seen the 2009 movie in order to fall in love with creator Damon Lindelof’s new show.

Following the divisive series finale of “Game of Thrones” and late-summer hit “Succession,”HBO is breaking new ground with its first comic-book inspired show called “Watchmen.” After reviewing the first six episodes of the series (which will be nine episodes total), Insider can confidently say it’s one of the best shows of 2019 so far.

Why you should care: The original ‘Watchmen’ story was a game-changer for comics, and now this sequel series shakes up the genre once again.

Mark Hill/HBO Jeremy Iron plays an enigmatic character on ‘Watchmen.’

Even if you aren’t one of the millions of people who have read and loved Alan Moore’s comic book series “The Watchmen” (which you can now buy in one giant book format), you’ve undoubtedly experienced its effects on the world of superhero stories.

Now “Watchmen,” created by Damon Lindelof – whose previous creations “Lost” and “The Leftovers” were groundbreaking and critically acclaimed in their own rights – seems set to make similar waves.

Lindelof is not adapting Moore’s “Watchmen,” but instead he decided to write out a new story set 30 years after the original comics. It’s as if he’s writing the sequel to Moore’s story, only in TV show form and not in a comic book layout.

This story of “Watchmen” begins in 2019, at a time when vigilante heroes are outlawed and a white supremacist terrorist movement called the Seventh Kalvary is killing police officers in coordinated attacks.

The “Watchmen” universe is an alternate version of our own, with real historical atrocities like the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921 used as the backdrop for a story about masked police and systemic racism and the fantastical element of superhero identities.

Mark Hill/HBO Jean Smart as Laurie Blake, an FBI agent sent to Tulsa to investigate a murder.

Lindelof and his team took a risk by trying to build on such an iconic story, especially since the original creator of “Watchmen” has explicitly said he never wants his work adapted for a screen. But if these first six episodes prove anything, the risk paid off.

What’s hot: Regina King is a powerhouse lead, and the creative directing and stylistic choices are stunning.

Regina King stars on “Watchmen” as Angela Abar, a detective who had to don a dramatic nun-inspired disguise and hero name (Sister Night) after she and dozens of other police officers were systematically attacked by the Seventh Kalvary.

Abar is a dynamite character, who snaps into arse-kicking action for thrilling fight sequences, and also captivates in her quieter moments of introspection as she tries to find answers to several unfolding mysteries.



Regina King said ‘Watchmen’ creator Damon Lindelof sent her a ‘lovely’ letter to convince her to join the HBO show



Mark Hill/HBO Regina King’s character goes by the name Sister Night when wearing her disguise.

The first two episodes are directed by Nicole Kassell, who establishes a riveting style with tracking shots and transitions that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Paired with the synth-filled score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network,” “Gone Girl”), the episodes come together to form something which feels both thrillingly new and like the way TV should always be made.

Lindelof’s take on “Watchmen” thrives when it veers off the narrative course you’re expecting, and instead doubles back to explore a side character you might not have been thinking too much about, or revisits established myths of vigilantes and superheroes and reveals an ominous truth behind the masks.

“Watchmen” is at once a superhero action series, an absurdist comedy, a riveting crime drama, and a new genre all its own.

What’s not: The unfolding plotline around racism and racist violence might be hard to stick with.



While the original “Watchmen” used international political controversies like the Vietnam War, Watergate, and the Cold War to inform its characters and setting, this version instead focuses on the history of white supremacy and racial violence which threads through US culture.

Mark Hill/HBO Don Johnson is the chief of police in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The way Lindelof and his team of writers back into the story of the Seventh Kavalry vs. police makes more sense when you’ve seen more of the season. But those earlier episodes frame the divide between white supremacy and police officers in a troubling way that might not sit well with people.

There is also a lot of gut-wrenching violence against black people shown on screen that will be difficult to experience.

HBO’s “Watchmen” feels like a story for our time, and one that will certainly spark conversation about pop culture’s treatment of our country’s historical stories told (or, most importantly,not told) by black people.

Overall: ‘Watchmen’ is a new series you don’t want to miss, and it’s fine if you’ve never read the original comics.



“Watchmen” is the exact kind of series you’ll wish you could binge, but will instead wait eagerly between Sunday evenings to see the next instalment. It’s a great standalone story that doesn’t require extra knowledge of the existing “Watchmen” canon from Alan Moore’s comics.

Lindelof and the team behind “Watchmen” have landed on something special with this TV series, and you’re going to want to be in on its magic.

Grade: A

“Watchmen” premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Watch the trailer below.

