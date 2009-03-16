"Watchmen" Crushed By "Witch Mountain"

In the race for box-office supremacy this weekend, Disney’s family-friendly Race to Witch Mountain outran Watchmen by nearly $6 million.

Pent-up demand for a new family-friendy film likely helped Witch Mountain rack up $25 million in ticket sales to score the number one spot, performing at the high end of our experts’ estimates. This gives Disney a better opening than its last film with the actor formerly known as The Rock: September 2007’s The Game Plan, which bowed with $23 million. Witch Mountain also had an insane $7,800 per screen average.

Watchmen, meanwhile, recovered from its 78% drop on Friday to only post a 67.3% drop this weekend from last weekend. But the film still performed below our experts’ expectations, only racking up an estimated $18.1 million for a new domestic cume of $86 million. For those of you keeping score at home: That’s $64 million less than Watchmen‘s $150 million production budget.

The real winner in this battle, though, is Carla Gugino, who stars in both Watchmen and Witch Mountain. This weekend, both of her movies made a combined $43.1 million. Not too shabby.

Rogue Pictures’ torture-porn remake of The Last House on the Left comes in third with $14.7 million, about how it was expected to perform. Taken and Madea Goes to Jail, discounted by our box-office experts in predicting this weekend’s results, round out the top 5. Taken posts a new cume of $126.8 million, and Madea‘s total climbs to $83.2 million. That probably won’t be enough to hold off Carl Icahn, though.

Fox Searchlight’s Miss March, meanwhile, the week’s only other wide new release, performed way below expectations, only grossing $2.3 million and landing in tenth place.

