Watching Videos On Smartphones Is Becoming Totally Mainstream -- And Content Distributors Are A Big Reason Why

Mobile video continues its massive surge as users rapidly adopt tablets and smartphones as mainstream devices for video viewing. Tablets and smartphones now account for 15% of all online video hours watched.

Content is still king. But the shift to mobile is also causing programming to shift and adapt to new viewing habits.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence looks at how each of the major video content players has pushed mobile viewing. We break down the extent to which the mobile video boom has changed what people watch, and how. Being able to track the shift to mobile video and predict the type of content that thrives on tablet and phone screens is the key to any long-term media or advertising strategy.

Each service — from Netflix, to YouTube, to Hulu — is taking a unique approach to both content and monetization.

On smartphones, viewers flock to YouTube, Web serials, comedy and music. On tablets, viewers enjoy TV shows optimised for cross-device binge-viewing.

On tablets, viewers enjoy TV shows optimised for cross-device binge-viewing. Netflix pursued an iPad-first strategy to become a mobile video pioneer. Today, the ability to watch Netflix across devices facilitates binge-watching. A reported 23% of all Netflix subscribers say they have watched on smartphones, and 15% have done so on iPads.

Today, the ability to watch Netflix across devices facilitates binge-watching. A reported 23% of all Netflix subscribers say they have watched on smartphones, and 15% have done so on iPads. YouTube channels command surprisingly large mobile audiences. Machinima, one of the most-watched YouTube channels in the world, sees almost 50% of its video views come from mobile.

