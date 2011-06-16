Watching TV For Two Hours A Day Can Kill You

Photo: akasped via flickr

Sitting kills you, and so does talking on your cell phone. And now, Harvard researchers are saying watching just two hours of TV a day will also kill you.A recent study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that watching two hours of TV a day will:



increase your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 20%

increase your risk of heart disease by 15%

and increase your risk of premature death by 13%

Researchers believe the results are in part due to the fact that watching TV is associated with unhealthy eating and sedentary behaviour, both key causes of obesity.

In the United States, the average amount of television viewing per day was recently reported as five hours, the most commonly reported daily activity along with working and sleeping.

So, if you want to live longer, there’s an easy fix, a senior author at JAMA, Frank Hu said: “We should not only promote increasing physical activity levels but also reduce sedentary behaviours, especially prolonged TV watching.”

