Based On The BP Live Cam, It Looks Like The Leak Just Got A LOT Worse

Blogger Monkeyfister has been watching the BP Live Cam all week and commenting on strange disruptions and gas explosions.



His account suggests the situation is worse than BP is letting on, and it’s deteriorating:

I’ve been watching the live Spillcam, and discussing it with folks, here all day long. About 5pm last night, we all started taking note of gas bubbling out of the seabed floor. It started earlier than that, actually– see pic a few posts down. About 1am this morning, the eruptions began to increase in spew volume.

At about 8am, CDT, as I watched, things started changing rapidly. Where the water around the two major gush points used to be very clear, it is now super turbid, and detritus is flying everywhere in a chaotic manner. seabed venting is obvious to see when ROV cameras pan around.

Yet-to-be-confirmed rumours are that the casing wall has finally worn through, about 300 feet below seabed, at an annulus (coupling), and the gas and oil are now finding a new way out to the seabed.

Not good news, as it will make the Top-Kill/Junk Shot nearly ineffectual… At the least, it means that more pressure and mud/cement is going to be required.

See Monkeyfister’s dramatic account here –>

Can you really tell what’s going on in the grainy live cam image? Since the disruptions noted by Monkeyfister, BP has delayed Operation Top Kill and reduced estimates of the siphon collection rate.

