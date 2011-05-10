ESPN's Live-Streaming App Just Launched On Android

Photo: Apple

ESPN’s live-streaming smartphone app, WatchESPN, hit the Android Market today.The app lets you stream live TV from ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and ESPN3.com if you subscribe to partner cable providers.



You also get access to video clips and highlights from the day’s sports news.

If you are a Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, or Verizon FiOS TV subscriber, you can get the free app from the Android Market and start streaming to your phone or tablet.

Last month, ESPN released WatchESPN on iPhone.

Don’t Miss: Exclusive Android Apps You Won’t Find On iPhone Or Anywhere Else

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.