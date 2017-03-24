These are the watches worn by the most powerful CEOs in the world

Business Insider Jeffrey Immelt, former CEO of General Electric, wears a Breitling Chronospace.

For some businessmen, a wristwatch is more than a time-telling device. It’s a statement.

“A watch is the greatest icebreaker there is,” says Hamilton Powell, the CEO of Crown & Calibre, an online secondary market for luxury watches.

“In an unfamiliar city, I can approach a complete stranger and with two words eradicate any barriers,” he tells Business Insider. “Nice watch.”

“A watch tells people about the type of person you are and what you value,” Powell adds. “The guy who wears a blinged-out gold-diamond Hublot is very different than the guy with a vintage stainless-steel Zenith chronograph.”

With the help of Crown & Calibre, we’ve put together a list and commentary about the wristwatches worn by CEOs of some of the world’s most powerful companies.

Catherine Rice contributed reporting.

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart

Doug McMillon has been the president and CEO of Walmart since February 2014. Before serving in this capacity, McMillon was the president and CEO of Walmart International, “a fast-growing segment of Walmart’s overall operations.”

According to his company profile, Walmart is visited each week by nearly 260 million customers in 11,600 stores and online. Walmart is the world’s largest employer with over 2.3 million associates. In 2017, its revenues totaled $US485 billion.

Recently, the company has been trying to break into the ecommerce business to compete against the likes of Amazon. It purchased online retailer Jet.com for $US3.3 billion in 2017, as part of those efforts.

Citizen Skyhawk A-T JY0000-53E — $US479

Đồng hồ đeo tay

McMillon wears a Citizen Skyhawk in the previous slide. And, not surprisingly, the watch, which retails for $US479, can be purchased on Walmart’s website.

Jeffrey Immelt, former CEO of General Electric

The Street

Jeffrey Immelt served as the CEO of industrial giant General Electric for more than 16 years. He was frequently recognised for his success as a CEO, being named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s.

He stepped down in August and in February joined venture capital firm, New Enterprise Associates, as a venture partner.

Breitling Chronospace M78365 — $US6,650.00

The experts at Crown & Calibre identified Immelt’s watch as a Breitling Chronospace. A similar model can be purchased pre-owned on its website for $US3,780. The watch retails for $US6,650.00.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Fortune

With a market cap of over $US900 billion, Apple is the world’s most valuable company. And the man at the helm of it all is Tim Cook. He assumed the position as CEO in 2011. Prior to that, Cook was the chief operating officer.

Since assuming the position, Apple’s stock price has rallied more than 200%.

Apple Watch — $US269

Cook is rarely seen without his Apple Watch. You can purchase one here on Apple’s website. They retail starting at $US269.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota

Richest Celebrities

Akio Toyoda is the president of Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s largest automaker, a post which he has held since 2009. Before that, he was appointed to the board of directors in 2000 and promoted to executive vice president in 2005.

According to his company profile, he received his MBA from Babson College in 1982 and joined Toyota (TMC) in 1984. On March 2, the company announced it would invest more than $US2.8 billion into a new venture to work on automated driving technology, as reported by Reuters.

Patek Philippe Calatrava 5119G — $US21,500

Scituate Companies

Toyoda has been photographed numerous times wearing what the team at Crown & Calibre expect to be a Patek Philippe Calatrava. This watch retails for $US21,000, but watch lovers can purchase it pre-owned for $US16,860 on C&C’s site.

John Watson, former CEO of Chevron

Fortune

John Watson was the CEO and chairman of the board of Chevron Corp. until January 2018.

He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and joined Chevron in 1980, serving as its CFO from 2001 to 2005 and vice chairman of the board from 2009 to 2010.

Chevron is an energy corporation that produces natural gas and geothermal energy, as well as alternative-energy research and operations such as solar, wind power, and biofuels. And with a market cap of over $US216 billion, it is one of the largest publicly traded firms.

Breitling Aerospace E79362 — $US2,590

South African Music

Watson’s watch can be bought on Crown & Calibre pre-owned for $US2,590.

Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T

USA Today

Randall Stephenson is the chairman, CEO, and president of AT&T, the multinational telecommunications firm. In addition to its flagship brand, AT&T, the company owns DirectTV, Cricket Wireless, and Roots Sports. With a market cap of over $US250 billion, AT&T is one of the largest publicly traded firms.

Stephenson has been the firm’s CEO since 2007. In 2016, he was named CEO of the Year by Chief Executive magazine.

Under Stephenson, AT&T has been trying to merge with Time Warner Cable in a deal worth more than $US85 billion. Regulators have pushed back, citing concerns that the mega-deal would “greatly harm American consumers.”

TAG Heuer Kirium CL111A — $US415

automobilia42

A pre-owned version of the watch Stephenson is sporting in the previous slide is going for $US415 on eBay.

Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup

Crain’s New York Business

Michael Corbat is CEO of Citigroup, one of the world’s largest banks, a post he has held since 2012.

Corbat has been at Citi since he graduated from Harvard University with a degree in economics in 1983, as CEO of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing all business operations, head of Citi’s Global Corporate Bank and Global Commercial Bank, and before that CEO of Citi Holdings.

Jaeger LeCoultre Master Perpetual Calendar Q149242A — $US11,500

Crown & Calibre

In the previous slide, Corbat was photographed wearing a Jaeger LeCoultre Master Perpetual Calendar. The watch goes for $US11,500 pre-owned on Crown & Calibre’s site.

John Hammergren, CEO of McKesson

HIT Consultant

John Hammergren is chairman, president, and CEO of McKesson Corp. He was elected president and CEO in 2001 and chairman in 2002. Before joining McKesson in 1996, he worked for Kendall Healthcare Products, which was later sold to Tyco Healthcare. McKesson is a leading provider of healthcare services, distributing pharmaceuticals, and providing information-technology solutions to improve healthcare.

According to his company profile on McKesson’s website, the company has more than quadrupled its revenue to $US190 billion since Hammergren became CEO.

Rolex Submariner 116610 — $US8,360

Danger Charters

Hammergren’s watch is going for $US8,360 pre-owned on Crown & Calibre’s website. If you want it, then you better act fast as there is one left in stock.

Dieter Zetsche, chairman of Daimler

Chronomag fórum

Dieter Zetsche has been chairman of the board of directors of Daimler AG, the multinational automotive corporation, and head of Mercedes-Benz cars, since 2006.

He was named in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2006. He holds a doctorate in engineering from the University of Paderborn.

Chopard Mille Miglia GMT Chronograph 16/8992-3001 — $US6,140

rover.ebay.com Visit

Zetsche’s watch retails for $US6,140 but can be purchased on PrestigeTime.com for $US4,420.

A similar model can be purchased pre-owned on Crown & Calibre for $US2,940.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Forbes

Jeff Bezos is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Amazon.com. Bezos ranks as the wealthiest person in the world, a spot he snagged at the end of 2017. He has an estimated net worth of $US127 billion, according to Forbes. In 2013, Bezos purchased The Washington Post for $US250 million.

Ulysse Nardin Dual Time 233-88-7 — $US7,700

Crown & Calibre

Bezos has been photographed frequently wearing at Ulysse Nardin Dual Time. It retails for $US7,700 new but can be purchased pre-owned on Crown & Calibre for $US4,150.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Wikipedia

At 48-years-old, Dara Khosrowshahi, the current chief executive of ride-hailing giant Uber, is the youngest CEO on this list. He took over the company in 2017 after its board decided to oust founder Travis Kalanick.

Under his leadership, the company has softened its aggressive expansion, which often circumvented regulators.

Formerly, Khosrowshahi was the CEO of Expedia, the online book company. In 2016, he was one of the highest paid tech CEOs, raking in a whopping $US96 million.

Chopard Mille Miglia 16/8997 – $US6,970

Crown & Calibre

Khosrowshahi sports the Chopard Mille Miglia 16/8997, a swiss classic. A similar model is being sold on Crown & Calibre for $US4,100. It retails for $US6,970.

Mark Hurd, co-CEO of Oracle

Hurd joined Oracle in 2010, according to the software company’s website . He took on the CEO position with co-CEO Safra Catz after Ellison stepped down in 2014. He served as the CEO of Hewlett-Packard from 2005 to 2010. And he ended his nearly 25-year career at NCR Corp., the maker of ATMs and other software technology, as the company’s CEO, a position he held for two years. He served on the board of News Corp, the parent company of Fox News and owner of The Wall Street Journal.

Rolex Datejust — $US3,500

Hurd wears a classic, the Rolex Dayjust. It retails new for $US3,500 but can be purchased pre-owned on Bob’s Watchesfor $US3,350.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Bunkerpop

Satya Nadella was named the CEO of Microsoft in 2014 when he was 46 years old. Nadella has been with Microsoft for about 25 years.

Before being appointed CEO, he served as vice president of the computer maker’s Cloud and Enterprise Group.

Breitling Colt Automatic — $US3,025

Breitling

All right – this one is a guess on the part of Crown & Calibre. The team believes Nadella is sporting aBreitlingColt Automaticin the image on the previous slide. A used version of this puppy being sold on eBaywill set you back $US2,359.99. It retails new for $US3,025.

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

Bluebear Norway

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – $US17,800

Bluebear Norway

Weiner’s watch, a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, is the most expensive on this list. It retails for a whopping $US17,800 but can be purchased pre-owned onJomashopfor $US14,995.

Tony Aquila, CEO of Solera Holdings

Bizjournal

Tony Aquila is the CEO of Solera Holdings, a Texas firm that produces risk-management and asset-protection software.

He founded the company in 2005. According to Aquila’s executive profile, he was named “National Entrepreneur of the Year” by EY in 2013.

Omega Planet Ocean — $US7,200

bmwblog

On the previous slide, Aquila is pictured wearing an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean. A very similar model of this watch goes for $US2,970.50 pre-owned on Tradesy.

Another version of this watch with a blue face is being sold on Crown & Calibre’s site for $US4,110. It retails new for $US7,200.

