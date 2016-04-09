These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world

Watches and timepieces have historically been the defining male accessory. In his book “About Time: Celebrating Men’s Watches,” Ivar Hauge Line takes a nuanced look at the status symbols and family heirlooms that adorned the wrists of men from all walks of life. Here are the watches worn by some of the world’s most interesting men.
