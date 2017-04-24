7 watches that are so classic, they will never go out of style

Classic is undeniable.
It transcends price point, it transcends time, and it even transcends trends.
We believe it’s very important to have at least one classic watch — one that you can wear almost everywhere and nearly every day of your life if you like.
The best part about classic is that you don’t have to splash out a lot of cash if you don’t want to.
Here are six classic watches that you can wear your entire life. We’ve included one at every price point, in ascending order.
All prices are in Australian dollars.
Here, we start off pretty humble: the Timex Easy Reader. For around $35 you can get a perfectly suitable watch without flash or substance, but with a perfectly classic look that will fit in with pretty much any informal setting.
As for the internals, you get what you pay for. This is basically the Toyota Corolla of watches. It will blend in, but don't expect it to go from 0 to 60 in two seconds.
Price: $35
A few notches above the Easy Reader is the Seiko 5.
It swaps out a quartz movement for the best value in mechanical movements, all wrapped in a handsome pilot watch-inspired package, one of the classic watch archetypes.
It's one of the best values you can buy for the money, and can be found reliably for around $80 in a variety of different colour schemes.
Price: $80
Moving upmarket a bit, we have the Tag Heuer Carrera.
Inspired by its motor-racing heritage, it has clean lines and geometric good looks.
The model pictured starts at $3,443, but depending on your desired complications, it could be much higher.
Price: $3,443
Here it is: the icon.
The Rolex Submariner has been at the forefront of the minds of the watch-illiterate public for much of its existence. No matter what one might know about watches, ask them to point out a Submariner and most men, women, and children could reliably do it.
Why? Because the diver is the platonic ideal of the classic watch. It's got the unique characteristics and heritage to back it up.If the Timex is a Toyota, the Rolex is the Rolls-Royce. Oh, and it's also bulletproof.
That heritage comes at a price: The most basic model starts at about $9,932.
Price: $9,932
