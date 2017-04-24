7 watches that are so classic, they will never go out of style

Kent Wang The Kent Wang Bauhaus watch will never go out of style.

Classic is undeniable.

It transcends price point, it transcends time, and it even transcends trends.

We believe it’s very important to have at least one classic watch — one that you can wear almost everywhere and nearly every day of your life if you like.

The best part about classic is that you don’t have to splash out a lot of cash if you don’t want to.

Here are six classic watches that you can wear your entire life. We’ve included one at every price point, in ascending order.

All prices are in Australian dollars.

Timex Easy Reader Amazon.com Here, we start off pretty humble: the Timex Easy Reader. For around $35 you can get a perfectly suitable watch without flash or substance, but with a perfectly classic look that will fit in with pretty much any informal setting. As for the internals, you get what you pay for. This is basically the Toyota Corolla of watches. It will blend in, but don't expect it to go from 0 to 60 in two seconds. Price: $35 Seiko 5 Amazon.com A few notches above the Easy Reader is the Seiko 5. It swaps out a quartz movement for the best value in mechanical movements, all wrapped in a handsome pilot watch-inspired package, one of the classic watch archetypes. It's one of the best values you can buy for the money, and can be found reliably for around $80 in a variety of different colour schemes. Price: $80 Orient Bambino Amazon A little dressier than the aforementioned watches, the Orient Bambino dials up the class. Its handsome good looks are ideal for both the office and date night, and the automatic movement will keep it ticking. It can be had for a little more than $160. Price: $167 Kent Wang Bauhaus Kent Wang It doesn't get much more minimal than the Kent Wang Bauhaus watch. The only ornamentation is the dark blue hands that move reliably around the watch's face via the Miyota 9015 automatic movement. It's so simple and handsome, we don't see it ever going out of style. Price: $523 Longines Elegant collection Jomashop Longines has an eye for beauty. Their 'elegant' collection is the home of its minimal, classic watches. Nearly all of them will stand the test of time both in beauty and in durability. Price: $1,721 Tag Heuer Carrera Facebook/TAG Heuer Moving upmarket a bit, we have the Tag Heuer Carrera. Inspired by its motor-racing heritage, it has clean lines and geometric good looks. The model pictured starts at $3,443, but depending on your desired complications, it could be much higher. Price: $3,443 Rolex Submariner Rolex Here it is: the icon. The Rolex Submariner has been at the forefront of the minds of the watch-illiterate public for much of its existence. No matter what one might know about watches, ask them to point out a Submariner and most men, women, and children could reliably do it. Why? Because the diver is the platonic ideal of the classic watch. It's got the unique characteristics and heritage to back it up.If the Timex is a Toyota, the Rolex is the Rolls-Royce. Oh, and it's also bulletproof. That heritage comes at a price: The most basic model starts at about $9,932. Price: $9,932

