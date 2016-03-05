6 watches that are so classic, they will never go out of style

Kent Wang The Kent Wang Bauhaus watch will never go out of style.

Classic is undeniable.

It transcends price point, it transcends time, and it even transcends trends.

We believe having at least one classic watch is very important: one that you can wear almost everywhere, and nearly every day of your life if you like.

The best part about classic is that you don’t have to splash out a lot of cash if you don’t want to.

Here are six classic watches that you can wear your entire life.

