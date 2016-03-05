6 watches that are so classic, they will never go out of style

Classic is undeniable.
It transcends price point, it transcends time, and it even transcends trends.
We believe having at least one classic watch is very important: one that you can wear almost everywhere, and nearly every day of your life if you like.
The best part about classic is that you don’t have to splash out a lot of cash if you don’t want to.
Here are six classic watches that you can wear your entire life.
Here, we start off pretty humble: the Timex Easy Reader. For around $25 (or the bargain bin at Walmart) you can get a perfectly suitable watch without flash or substance, but with a perfectly classic look that can go in pretty much any informal setting.
As for the internals, you get what you pay for. This is basically the Toyota Corolla of watches. It will blend in, but don't expect it to go from 0-60 in 5 seconds.
A notch above the Easy Reader is the Seiko 5. OK, it's quite a few notches above.
It swaps out a quartz movement for the best value in mechanical movements, all wrapped in a handsome pilot watch-inspired package, one of the classic watch archetypes.
It's one of the best values you can buy for the money, and can be found reliably for around $60 in a variety of different colour schemes.
A little dressier than the aforementioned watches, the Orient Bambino dials up the class.
Its handsome good looks are ideal for both the office and date night, and the automatic movement will keep it ticking. It can be had for around $130.
It doesn't get much more minimal than the Kent Wang Bauhaus watch.
The only ornamentation is the dark blue hands that move reliably around the watch's face via the Miyota 9015 automatic movement.
It's so simple and handsome, we don't see it ever going out of style. It costs $395.
Moving upmarket a bit, we have the Tag Heuer Carrera.
Inspired by its motor racing heritage, it has clean lines and geometric good looks.
The model pictures starts at $2,600, but depending on your desired complications, it could be much higher.
Here it is: the icon.
The Rolex Submariner has been at the forefront of the minds of the watch-illiterate public for much of its existence. No matter what one might know about watches, ask them to point out a Submariner and most men, women, and children could reliably do it.
Why? Because the diver is the platonic ideal of the classic watch. It's got the unique characteristics and heritage to back it up. Oh, and it's also bulletproof.
If the Timex is a Toyota, the Rolex is the Rolls-Royce.
That heritage comes at a price: the most basic model starts at about $7,500.
