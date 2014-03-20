The Watches Wall Street's CEOs Wear

Masters of the Universe aren’t known for having anything resembling a jewelry collection except for one item — a watch. They’re collectible, gorgeous and at times incredibly expensive pieces that can be handed down from generation to generation

Exactly the type of thing a titan of any industry would want.

We’ve put together a list and commentary about the wristwatches worn by some of Wall Street’s most public executives.

As expected, a couple of the watches are flashy. A few of them are really, really cheap by Wall Street standards. And one prominent banker doesn’t even wear a watch. Ever.

Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs CEO

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein rocks a Swatch with what appears to be a clear plastic band. Swatch’s tend to range between $US50 to $US245. It’s also not exactly the sort of timepiece you’d expect a chief executive of a Wall Street investment bank to wear. Then again, Goldman is “the most hipster” bank on Wall Street.

Jack Bogle, Founder of the Vanguard Group

Investing legend Jack Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group, wears a $US14 wristwatch he received from a shareholder.

“I received in the mail a wristwatch from a devoted shareholder in California. On the dial were printed our Vanguard logo, my name, and a phrase that was an indication I was still looking out for our shareholders: “Still on Watch.” It was also an outrageous pun: “Still on Watch.” Confident that it would be my rabbit’s foot, I put the watch on my wrist, where, having proved itself, it remains to this day. (Yes, I knew about the $US50 limit on gifts. So I checked the catalogue for the price. It was $US14. Talk about value!),” he wrote.

Bond guru Jeff Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital

We learned about Jeff Gundlach’s watch collection when he had a bunch of his artwork and personal property stolen.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department report, the watches that were stolen included a Glashutte, Breitling, A. Lange & Sohne, TAG Heuer and a Philip Patek. Business Insider couldn’t nail down prices for these specific models, but these every one he has is from a big name that sells pieces that can cost in the tens of thousands of dollars. See below:

Talk about some serious wrist candy. Fortunately, the DoubleLine Capital CEO brilliantly helped the FBI recover his stolen property.

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital, sports a watch with a black band and dark face. It’s classy and not flashy. We can’t identify the watchmaker, though.

Private equity chief executive Lynn Tilton

Private equity chief Lynn Tilton, the founder of Patriarch Partners, wears a MASSIVE bejeweled timepiece by Jacob the Jeweler. It’s definitely fits her “dust to diamonds” persona.

Hedge funder Phil Falcone

Hedge funder Phil Falcone wears a black sports watch (it looks like Casio G-Shock) and some friendship bracelets and beads (We’re assuming his twin girls made those for him).

James Gorman, Morgan Stanley CEO

James Gorman wears what appears to be a stainless steel Rolex Daytona, according to Ben Clymer, the founder of watch site Hodinkee.

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO

