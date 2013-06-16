There Are Finally Luxury Condos For Sale In The Hamptons [Photos]

Watchcase, a new condominium complex that’s under construction in Sag Harbor, is like no other property in the Hamptons.



There are almost no other condos on the East End, and none as luxurious as Watchcase — which is being built in a dilapidated factory building that’s being painstakingly restored — making it an attractive option for wealthy buyers who want convenience.

“There’s a trend of people who don’t want to deal with the extravagant costs and year-round stress of home ownership out east,” said James Lansill, managing director of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, which is heading up sales.

They’ve seen significant interest from European jetsetters who want to come and go as they please, current Hamptons homeowners who want to simplify their lifestyles, and longtime renters, said Gordon Hoppe, SVP at Corcoran.

The 64 homes at Watchcase won’t be completed until next winter, but they are already flying off the market: 22 contracts have gone out so far on residences, which are priced between $1.02 million and $10.2 million.

I recently took a seaplane to Sag Harbor to tour the development. It’s still a construction pit, but I got a good idea of what Watchcase will look like when it’s finished from the model apartment and renderings.

Between the history and location, it’s easy to see why buyers are going crazy for it.

