Watch Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Spin His Wheels Trying To Explain Sale To Amazon

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh was on Bloomberg today explaining his decision to sell Zappos to Amazon. Tony stumbles his way through explaining if he was forced to sell the company or not.



In his new book he says Sequoia, the venture firm that back Zappos, was ready to toss him unless he made changes to the company’s culture. Tony refused to make changes and instead chose to sell to Amazon.

So, yes, he chose to sell. But, that choice was made under duress.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.