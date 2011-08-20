Watch YouTube Videos With Your Friends Using Google+

Google+ users can now watch YouTube videos with up to 9 of their friends in a live Google+ Hangout, and can comment on the video as it plays.



Google already had this feature for live YouTube events, but yesterday the company quietly added the feature for all YouTube videos. It’s another great example of how Google can use its vast Internet empire to add features to Google+ that Facebook can’t easily duplicate.

You can share YouTube videos on Facebook today, but there’s no equivalent to Hangouts, so no way to live-share with multiple friends.

Here’s how you do it:

1. First, you have to be a Google+ member.

2. Click the “Share” button on any YouTube video.

3. On the right, there will be a link that says “Start a Google Hangout.” Click it, and a window llke the one below launches. The commands on the window are pretty clear — push the green button to talk, or just kick back and watch.

