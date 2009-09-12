Careful! Telecommuters Can Sue You For Unsafe Working Conditions

Of all the worries you might have about employees working from home, this probably isn’t near the top of your list.



But maybe it should be!

If your employees work too much at home, they might eventually sue you for unpaid overtime and other legal infractions, reports Small Business Digest:

“Telecommuting has created a legal minefield for companies, as it has made it harder for employers to track the hours actually worked by non-exempt (or hourly) employees who may claim violation of various state or federal wage and hour laws,” said Tal Marnin, Counsel with the Executive Compensation, Benefits and Employment Law Practice Group of White & Case.

Marnin recommends establishing set working hours and requiring employees to check-in when they start or stop working.

But even that might not be enough to stave off lawsuits – once you let your employees work from home. According to BusinessWeek, you might be on the hook if telecommuting employees trip over their pajamas and break their legs.

