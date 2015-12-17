Watch your favourite celebrities remix Drake's 'Hotline Bling' in the best way ever

Drake has had quite the year.

In September he became one of only four people/groups since 1958 to have 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

In July he released Hotline Bling — and the internet lost the plot.

Then this month he was named the most popular artist on Spotify for 2015 — much to credit of Hotline Bling.

Fans love the song so much they continue to make GIFs and Vines of it.

Donald Trump even busted out some dance moves for a parody on “Saturday Night Live”.

Now, W Magazine has joined with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood to create their own remix, as a very dramatic reading of the song. And the result is hilarious.

From Bryan Cranston to Amy Schumer, Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen, and more, here’s the best version of Hotline Bling on the internet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oRxX6-CaOA

