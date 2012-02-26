WATCH: You May Never See A Better Finish Than This 3/4-Court Buzzer-Beater

If you were writing the script for a great finish to a college basketball game, there are few things you would want to include: Double-Overtime? Check. And a three-pointer to take the lead with less than a second left? Check.



What? Not good enough? You want even more improbable? OK. We’ll add in a nearly full-court shot at the buzzer to win the game.

Unbelievable? Maybe. But that is exactly what happened last night when Cal Poly Pomona beat Cal State Dominguez Hills leading to this hyperbolic post.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.