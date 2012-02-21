WATCH: With Four Goals Yesterday, Lionel Messi Outscored 107 NBA Players

Barcelona fell behind Valencia 1-0 early in yesterday’s match. But then the Lionel Messi show began. And in the end, he tallied four goals in the 5-1 win.



How impressive is four goals in a soccer match? Consider that in 10 NBA games yesterday, there were 107 players that were available to play and scored less than four points.

Here is video of all four goals…



