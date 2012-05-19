WATCH: Will Smith Slaps Reporter Who Tries To Smooch Him

Don’t try to and get fresh with the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”



While on the red carpet for the premiere of “Men in Black III” in Moscow on Friday, a Ukrainian reporter tried to kiss Will Smith on the lips.

As you can imagine, that didn’t go over too well. Watch it all go down below.

Smith, who just came out in support of gay marriage, was apparently so perturbed by the reporter’s “schtick” because there was actual mouth-on-mouth contact.

We don’t blame Smith for wanting to “sucker-punch” the guy.

