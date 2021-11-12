Watch Will Smith plunge 3,000 feet into the ocean in the first trailer for ‘Welcome to Earth’

Will Smith descends in a submarine in the trailer for ‘Welcome to Earth’ Disney Plus / National Geographic

Will Smith is venturing to the ends of the Earth in the first trailer for his upcoming Disney+ and National Geographic original series “Welcome to Earth.”

“I’m throwing myself into the unknown,” Smith said in a voiceover.

Clips show the crew embarking on risky adventures, like scaling the side of a snowy mountain, kayaking through rapids and plunging 3,000 feet (914.40m) into the ocean.

“There’s a new breed of explorers taking me to the ends of the Earth to discover hidden worlds that sit beyond our senses,” Smith said.

“Once you decode the mysteries you can find crucial info about the world around us,” he added.

The series will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting December 8.

Watch the full trailer here: