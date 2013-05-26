WATCH: Will Smith Does A Fresh Prince Rap Reprise On British TV

Will Smith appeared on Graham Norton’s British chat show with his son Jaden this weekend – and it turned into a Fresh Prince reunion with Alfonso Ribiero.



Smith and his son performed the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the show that started Smith’s stellar Hollywood career.

Ribiero then joined them on the stage with the trademark awkward dance of his character Carlton. Watch:

Smith told Norton that the last time he came on the show he performed the TV song’s theme tune and it got 8 million views on YouTube, and he wanted to do something even more special.

