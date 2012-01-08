WATCH: This Is Why Everybody Loves Dwight Howard, And Why Every Team Wants Him

Dwight Howard is probably the most likable player in the NBA thanks to scenes like this. And this is a big reason why every team is trying to trade for the big guy.



OK, ok. Teams might also want him because he is 6-foot-11, averages 20 points and 16 rebounds per game, is a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, a 4-time member of the All-NBA first team, and is the most dominant big man in the game.

But when Big Baby Glen Davis goes to the floor and Howard’s first thought is to deliver a defibrillator, well, that doesn’t hurt either…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.