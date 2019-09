Whitney Houston died today at the age of 48.



In Houston’s incredible career was also maybe the greatest performance of the national anthem, as part of Super Bowl XXV. The emotions surrounding Houston’s rendition were enhanced as the United States was in the midst of the Gulf War.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

