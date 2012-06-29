Watch Whitney Houston's Last Music Video Ever

The video for “Celebrate,” Whitney Houston‘s last recorded song, just debuted online.



The song, to be included in Houston’s last film, “Sparkle,” is dedicated to the late singer who passed away February 11th.

The video includes Jordin Sparks and guests at a party with clips of Houston from the film intertwined.

Sparks told BET the music video which was originally set to star herself beside Houston.

“We planned on it being Whitney and me, but she’s not here, so we wanted to make it a tribute to her,” said Sparks.

The soundtrack for “Sparkle” will be released July 31 while the film comes out August 17.

Watch the video below:



